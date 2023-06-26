DA Davidson Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $59.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

