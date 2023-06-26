CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.