RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 5.5 %
RFIL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at RF Industries
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,462. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Read More
- Get a free research report on RF Industries from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.