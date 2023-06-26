The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.87.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $398.89. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

