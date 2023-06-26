Truist Financial Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $420.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

