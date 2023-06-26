Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $420.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.87.

MDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

