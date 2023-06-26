Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $445.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.87.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

