UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

