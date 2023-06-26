Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.38. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

