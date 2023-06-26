Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.38. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.