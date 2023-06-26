Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

