Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $6.69.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.
Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
