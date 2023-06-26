Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
