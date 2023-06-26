Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

