Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Profire Energy Price Performance
PFIE stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Profire Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Profire Energy from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.