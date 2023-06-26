Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Price Performance

PFIE stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Profire Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.