TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,097 shares of company stock worth $450,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.