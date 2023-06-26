Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 7.5 %
STRM stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Streamline Health Solutions from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.