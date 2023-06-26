Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 7.5 %

STRM stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

