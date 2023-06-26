RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
