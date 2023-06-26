RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

