StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
