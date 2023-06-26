Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $12.45 on Friday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $784.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

(Get Rating)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.