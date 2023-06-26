Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Pulmatrix from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.