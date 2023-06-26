Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

