NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 46.6 %

NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

