Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Salem Media Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

