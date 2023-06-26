Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 5.1 %
Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
