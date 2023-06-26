OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

