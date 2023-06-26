Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 3.1 %

POLA stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.