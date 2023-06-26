PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,467,429. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

