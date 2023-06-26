InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

