Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

