Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
