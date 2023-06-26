Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

