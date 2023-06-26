Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 47.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $501,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

