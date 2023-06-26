Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $34.29

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

