StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.0 %

AP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

