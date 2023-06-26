Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
