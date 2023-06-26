Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Insider Transactions at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.