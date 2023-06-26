Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.40. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,987,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,853.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 395,807 shares of company stock worth $1,062,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

