ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 5.4 %
AEY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Get a free research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group from StockNews.com
