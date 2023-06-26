ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 5.4 %

AEY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

