ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.