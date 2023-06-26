ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
