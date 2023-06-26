Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BPTH opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

