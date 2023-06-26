BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Down 3.3 %

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.