StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

