Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.60 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

