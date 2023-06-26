Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

