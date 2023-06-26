Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

