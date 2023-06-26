Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.73 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

