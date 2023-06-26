ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.31.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

