ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.31.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on ATA Creativity Global from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.