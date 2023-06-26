First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $12.19 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.64.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

