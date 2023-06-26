StockNews.com Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCK opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

