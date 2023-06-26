Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Up 2.4 %
BSMX stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
