Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Up 2.4 %

BSMX stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

