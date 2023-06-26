Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
