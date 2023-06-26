Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

