Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.8 %

ANF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

