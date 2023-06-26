Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

