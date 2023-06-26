Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
