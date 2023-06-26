Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

