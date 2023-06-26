Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Comstock Holding Companies from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.